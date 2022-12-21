Manatee County woman brings home almost $1M after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket

The woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A woman living in Manatee County can now say she's almost $1 million richer after she purchased a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 57-year-old Lisa Heisner of Palmetto claimed her money prize at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Heisner, who played the "Gold Rush Limited" scratch-off game, bought her winning tickets from Publix, located at 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!" the Florida Lottery explains in a news release. "Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!"