Pasco County man wins $1M from scratch-off game

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A man in Pasco County just got a bit richer after playing a winning scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 58-year-old Ray Chavez of Zephyrhills claimed a $1 million prize from the new $1,000,000 "A Year For Life Spectacular" scratch-off game at the headquarters in Tallahassee.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Chavez bought his winning ticket at Publix, located at 32765 Eiland Boulevard in Wesley Chapel. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The new $50 scratch-off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
"Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022," Florida Lottery leaders explain in a news release. "Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund."