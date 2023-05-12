Pasco County man wins $1M from scratch-off game

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A man in Pasco County just got a bit richer after playing a winning scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 58-year-old Ray Chavez of Zephyrhills claimed a $1 million prize from the new $1,000,000 "A Year For Life Spectacular" scratch-off game at the headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Chavez bought his winning ticket at Publix, located at 32765 Eiland Boulevard in Wesley Chapel. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The new $50 scratch-off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.