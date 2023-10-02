Pasco County man wins $1M with lucky scratch-off ticket

He reportedly chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — A Pasco County man can now say he's a bit richer after claiming a $1 million prize from a lucky scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday in a news release a 61-year-old man from San Antonio by the name of Maurice Ennis traveled to the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the "$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR" scratch-off game.

He reportedly chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Ennis bought the winning ticket from Jiffy Food and Deli, located at 32951 College Avenue in San Antonio. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

"The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million!" lottery leaders explain in the release. This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes."