Pasco County man wins an extra $1M just in time for Valentine's Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Pasco County Man just got about $1 million richer just in time for Valentine's Day.

Johnny Evans, 51, of Holiday, claimed a $1 million top prize from "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office, a news release from Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

The lucky man reportedly chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Evans was able to get his hands on the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 4547 Sunray Drive. The retailer is set to receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.