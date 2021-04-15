$235 million: Pasco County man is youngest player in Florida history to win Powerball jackpot

He chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump sum payment of $160,038,447.27.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 23-year-old Land O’ Lakes has just become the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot.

Thomas Yi won the $235.4 million prize from the March 27 drawing. He has since chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $160,038,447.27.

He bought the jackpot winner from a Publix on North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. The grocery store will get a $95,000 bonus commission.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi told the Florida Lottery.

Yi said the clerk became excited and kept repeating that he had won the jackpot.

"I knew then that this would be life changing," Yi added.

As for what he plans to do next, Yi said he intends to pursue a higher education degree in either the medical or business field.