x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Pasco County woman wins $1M with lucky scratch-off ticket

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.
Credit: Florida Lottery

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman in New Port Richey is now a few bucks richer after claiming a lucky $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release Wednesday.

Anila Siddiqui, 59, claimed the $1 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She reportedly chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

The New Port Richey woman bought the lucky ticket from Stop 54 Convenience Store, which is located at 14530 Black Lake Road in Odessa. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Related Articles

"The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million," lottery leaders explain in the release. 

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.

More Videos

In Other News

$1.58B Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix

Before You Leave, Check This Out