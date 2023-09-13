Pasco County woman wins $1M with lucky scratch-off ticket

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman in New Port Richey is now a few bucks richer after claiming a lucky $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release Wednesday.

Anila Siddiqui, 59, claimed the $1 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She reportedly chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

The New Port Richey woman bought the lucky ticket from Stop 54 Convenience Store, which is located at 14530 Black Lake Road in Odessa. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million," lottery leaders explain in the release.