HUDSON, Fla. – A Hudson woman has claimed a $2 million prize from a Powerball drawing last week as the lottery jackpots continue to surge.

Alberta McPherson, 70, won $2 million from the Powerball on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball.

McPherson purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Winn Dixie at 14134 U.S. 19 North in Hudson. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET Wednesday with an estimated $620 million jackpot.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $1.6 billion ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

