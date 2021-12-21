Pasco County woman wins $1 million lottery

Sheila McNeal, 63, purchased the ticket from a Publix in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — One Wesley Chapel woman is $1 million richer after deciding to test her luck on a Quick Pick ticket from Publix.

Sheila McNeal, 63, claimed the $1 million MEGA MILLIONS prize on a ticket she purchased at the Publix on County Road 581 in Wesley Chapel.

The grocery store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said McNeal's picks matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.