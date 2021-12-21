Pasco County woman wins $1 million lottery

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — One Wesley Chapel woman is $1 million richer after deciding to test her luck on a Quick Pick ticket from Publix.
Sheila McNeal, 63, claimed the $1 million MEGA MILLIONS prize on a ticket she purchased at the Publix on County Road 581 in Wesley Chapel.
The grocery store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The Florida Lottery said McNeal's picks matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.
The MEGA MILLIONS game has awarded more than $773.8 million in prizes to 60.8 million players since 2013. If you want a chance to get in on the prize, the next drawing for an estimated $171 million jackpot will be held Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.