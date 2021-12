Both people claimed the top prize from Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two Pensacola people are getting into the holiday spirit after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Frances Peterson and Walter Scales both claimed $1 million from Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Both Peterson and Scales chose to receive their winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.