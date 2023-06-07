Palm Harbor man secures winning $1M scratch-off ticket

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Pinellas County man just got much richer after securing a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, a news release explains.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gregory Alexopoulos of Palm Harbor claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Alexopoulos bought the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1499 South Belcher Road in Clearwater. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!" leaders from Florida Lottery explain in a release.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.