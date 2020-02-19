PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park woman turned $10 into $2 million on a new scratch-off game from the Florida State Lottery.

A one-time lump-sum payment of $1,605,000 will all belong to Jadwiga Miedzianowska, 62, after winning on the 100X Scratch-Off game. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix on 113th Street in Seminole – and the store will get $4,000 as a bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 100X Scratch-Off game has been around since January. It gives players a chance to boost their winnings up to 100 times.

The Florida Lottery has given more than $36 billion to education and has sent more than 840,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

RELATED: Florida man wins big on $30 lottery scratch-off

RELATED: Pinellas Park woman wins $2 million from a scratch-off bought in St. Pete

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter