PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park woman turned $10 into $2 million on a new scratch-off game from the Florida State Lottery.
A one-time lump-sum payment of $1,605,000 will all belong to Jadwiga Miedzianowska, 62, after winning on the 100X Scratch-Off game. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix on 113th Street in Seminole – and the store will get $4,000 as a bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The 100X Scratch-Off game has been around since January. It gives players a chance to boost their winnings up to 100 times.
The Florida Lottery has given more than $36 billion to education and has sent more than 840,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.
