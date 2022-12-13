Pinellas County woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off from Publix

The same Publix store sold a winning lottery ticket in October to 42-year-old Ryan Doddridge, who won a $15 million prize.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket from Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Octavia Wright claimed the prize from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Wright bought the lucky ticket from the Publix on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The same Publix store sold a winning lottery ticket in October to 42-year-old Ryan Doddridge, who won the $15 million prize from the "300X THE CASH" scratch-off game.

Wright is also the second Pinellas County woman over the past month to win $1 million from a lottery ticket purchased from Publix. Carmelina Cordero from Largo won the "$1,000 a Week for Life" prize from the "CASH4LIFE" draw game.

"500X THE CASH" is a $50 game that features a $25 million top prize — the largest prize offered on a Florida lottery scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.