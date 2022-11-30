Pinellas County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket

She purchased the winning ticket from Publix on Ulmerton Road in Largo.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman is officially a millionaire after purchasing a lucky ticket from Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that 69-year-old Carmelina Cordero from Largo won the "$1,000 a Week for Life" prize from the "CASH4LIFE" draw game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment on $1 million.

Cordero purchased her quick-pick ticket from Publix on Ulmerton Road in Largo, which will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Players can win two lifetime prizes from the "CASH4LIFE" game — "$1,000 a Day for Life" or "$1,000 a Week for Life."

The drawings are held at 9 p.m. daily. You can check the winning numbers on the Florida Lottery website.