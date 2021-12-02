Plant City man wins $1 million from scratch-off game

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One lucky Hillsborough County man just hit the lotto - literally - after winning $1 million from a scratch-off game.
According to the Florida lottery, Keith Maley, 66, chose to pick up his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.
Maley got the lucky scratch-off from a Publix located near east Alexander Street and Jim Redman Parkway, the company says. The store will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The scratch-off game Maley won is the $5,000,000 LUCK, which most people have a one in 2.97 chance of winning, Florida lotto says.
