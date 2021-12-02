x
Plant City man wins $1 million from scratch-off game

The Florida lottery says the store in which the man bought his winning ticket will also receive some prize money.
Credit: AP
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One lucky Hillsborough County man just hit the lotto - literally - after winning $1 million from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida lottery, Keith Maley, 66, chose to pick up his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Maley got the lucky scratch-off from a Publix located near east Alexander Street and Jim Redman Parkway, the company says. The store will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The scratch-off game Maley won is the $5,000,000 LUCK, which most people have a one in 2.97 chance of winning, Florida lotto says.

