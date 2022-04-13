x
No Easter egg needed: Polk County man wins $1M with scratch-off game

The local winner decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Credit: The Florida Lottery

LAKE ALFRED, Fla — A Polk County man just got a little bit richer a few days before the Easter Bunny is set to make its appearance.

Jose Vences Maldonado, 43, of Lake Alfred claimed a $1 million prize from the new "500X The Cash" scratch-off game.

Maldonado decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He purchased his winning time from Wawa, located at 334 Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale.

The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X The Cash, features a top prize of $25 million which is the largest amount to ever be offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50.

Scratch-off games make up approximately 75-percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Credit: Florida Lottery

