Polk County man wins $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced 45-year-old Kirk Lupkiewiech of Davenport claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game.
He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000, a news release says.
Lupkiewiech bought his winning ticket from Party Liquor. The business will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game launched in July 2020 and features more than $162 million in cash prizes, which include four top prizes of $2 million, the Florida Lottery explains.