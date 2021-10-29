Polk County man wins $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced 45-year-old Kirk Lupkiewiech of Davenport claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game.

He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000, a news release says.

Lupkiewiech bought his winning ticket from Party Liquor. The business will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.