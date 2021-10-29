x
Polk County man wins $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced 45-year-old Kirk Lupkiewiech of Davenport claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game.

He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000, a news release says.

Lupkiewiech bought his winning ticket from Party Liquor. The business will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game launched in July 2020 and features more than $162 million in cash prizes, which include four top prizes of $2 million, the Florida Lottery explains.

