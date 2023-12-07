No Powerball jackpot winner, but $1 million ticket sold in Florida

There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot winner since April 19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is starting their Thursday $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday was $750 million. Two people, one in Florida and the other in Illinois, came away with $1 million.

However, no one won the jackpot, so it's soared even higher to $875 million. People can buy their tickets ahead of the next Powerball drawing on Saturday. There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot winner since April 19.

Last week, another person in Florida got a cool $1 million from a Powerball drawing. According to recently released analysis from LotteryCritic, the Sunshine State is one of the luckiest states for lottery winners; in fact, it's touted as the luckiest state on the East Coast. Florida has reportedly "sold the most winning tickets across various prize tiers."

Powerball is one of two lottery games with a hefty grand prize that's been building for weeks. A combined nearly $1.5 billion is now up for grabs between the new estimated Powerball jackpot and Saturday night's upcoming Mega Millions jackpot, which is up to $560 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/12/23?

The winning numbers were 23-35-45-66-67, Powerball 20 and 3X PowerPlay.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $750 Million (est.) — July 12, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI