As Powerball jackpot hits $1B, someone in Florida won $1M in Monday's drawing

Monday's Powerball jackpot was the third-largest in the history of the game. The next drawing is Wednesday, July 19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday's Powerball jackpot climbed past the billion-dollar mark after nobody claimed the grand prize. Still, one player in Florida came away $1 million richer after the drawing.

And they weren't the only ones — eight people, including the one in Florida, had tickets that matched all five white balls but not the Powerball, meaning they won at least $1 million. Five tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania captured $1 million. Three tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas nabbed $2 million due to the optional multiplier bonus.

Monday's prize ranked as the game's third largest prize and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/17/23?

The winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41, Powerball 21 and Powerplay 4X.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."