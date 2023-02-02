No Powerball jackpot winner, but someone in Florida is $1M richer

A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball.

FLORIDA, USA — One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after buying a Powerball ticket that matched all five white numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

No one came away with a ticket that matched all the numbers, including the red Powerball. That means the jackpot will climb to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Feb. 1 were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 and Powerball 09.

There were a couple more winners with Wednesday's drawing — a winner in North Carolina also came away with $1 million and a player in New York won $2 million with the Power Play multiplier.

The prize has grown steadily since Nov. 19, shortly after the lottery game paid out a record-breaking $2.04 billion.

Saturday's jackpot of $700 million is among the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

The eventual jackpot winner must choose between an annuity, which is paid over 29 years, or the cash option.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.