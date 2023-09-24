1 lucky Floridian becomes millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 1, 12, 20, 33, 66, Mega Ball 21 and Megaplier 2X.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One lucky Floridian is a million dollars richer after matching five regular Powerball numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S.— matched the five regular numbers and the Powerball. The other million-dollar tickets were found in California and New York.

The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66, Mega Ball 21 and Megaplier 2X. The next drawing will be Monday, Sept. 25 for the new jackpot of $785 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.