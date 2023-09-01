1 lucky Floridian became a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing

Check your ticket!

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — One lucky Floridian became a millionaire overnight after matching five regular Powerball numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S.— matched the five regular numbers and the Powerball. The other million-dollar tickets were found in New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 2-8-15-19-58 and Powerball 10. The next drawing will be Monday, Feb. 9 for the new jackpot of $747 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.