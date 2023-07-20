Powerball drawing: See how many Floridians won $2M and $1M

The $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot went to one lucky winner in California.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The massive $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner may be from California, but five Floridians still have big wins to celebrate after Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers for the July 19 drawing were 7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24 and Power Play 2.

Four Florida Powerball players matched all five numbers for a $1 million prize. A fifth Floridian matched all five numbers plus the Power Play, doubling that prize to $2 million.

In total, there were 36 $1 million-winning tickets and three $2 million-winning tickets won across the U.S.

At $1.08 billion, this Powerball jackpot was the third largest in the game's history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the sixth-largest lottery win among all games.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was $558.1 million, before taxes.

If you missed out on the prize this time, the next Powerball drawing is happening at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, starting with a new $20 million jackpot. And you could still score some life-changing cash this week with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot of $720 million.

It's important to remember though that your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — stand near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions' top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.