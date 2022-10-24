x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Did anyone win Powerball's $625M jackpot?

Hours before the drawing, Powerball announced the prize had increased. It is now the 8th largest Powerball prize in the game's history.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot ascended to $625 million for Monday's drawing, making it the 8th largest prize in the game's history.

After yet another winless drawing on Saturday, the jackpot surged past the $600 million mark. On Monday, the lottery game announced the prize had increased hours before the drawing.

The grand prize is now at $625 million for Monday's game — $299.8 million if the winner chooses the more popular cash option.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball 16 and Power Play 4.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot. While no one beat the 2 in 292.2 million odds to win the jackpot Saturday, a handful of tickets matched the five numbers to win $1 million. These tickets were sold in New York, South Carolina and Texas. 

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since early August, racking up 34 drawings without a big winner. 

It's not the first time this year a major lottery game has grown to eye-popping levels. Americans were sent into a lottery craze this summer when a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot was up for grabs in July. Two people from Illinois came forward last month to claim that prize, but they chose to stay anonymous. 

RELATED: 2 winners snag $494 million Mega Millions jackpot

Powerball still holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016. That prize was shared by winners in Tennessee, Florida and California.

While this jackpot is Powerball's 8th largest, it still has a ways to go before it hits the total top 10. Here's a look at the biggest U.S. jackpots ever, according to the Associated Press. 

  • $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
  • $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
  • $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
  • $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
  • $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
  • $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
  • $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
  • $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
  • $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
  • $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of receiving an annuity payment, paid over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. There have been five Powerball jackpot winners so far in 2022.

RELATED: Winners of $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot claim prize

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out