Things more likely to happen than winning the Powerball

TAMPA, Fla. — For months, people have seen the Powerball jackpot slowly increase, reaching $454 million this past weekend — $271.9 million cash value.

And with each passing drawing resulting in no winners, the odds of reaching the jackpot get larger and larger. According to Powerball's website, the odds of winning the jackpot are currently at 1 in 292.2 million.

And, with those odds of winning, you're more likely to have the following happen.

1. Getting crushed by a meteorite

The sky will literally be falling before you win the Powerball jackpot. Rocks raining from the sky are luckily very sporadic, but they're still a threat. And, your odds of being killed by one is 1 in 250,000.

2. Becoming President of the United States

It's not a job meant for everyone, but if you were looking to get a seat in the Oval Office, the chances of being president are about 1 in 32.6 million. Those odds increase drastically when you’re between the ages of 40 and 72, have a law degree, are a military veteran or are a man of faith above six feet tall.

3. Getting struck by lightning

Another threat from above. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are only around 1 in 500,000. You can be at a higher risk of being struck depending on your region, season and occupation. Being that Florida is the lightning capital of the world, the odds are not in your favor.

4. Heading to the ER with a pogo stick-related injury

To be fair, pogo sticks are hard to use. Just be aware that if you have the misfortune of spending an afternoon on one, your chances of bouncing your way into the ER are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News.

5. Being selected for the Olympics

Let's be honest, if you're paying attention to any odds then you love the rush of competition. Well, before buying your next lotto ticket, why not try to qualify for the Olympics. The odds are more in your favor there. The odds of becoming an Olympian are 1 in 500,000.

Still think you have a chance at the jackpot? Well, where you live may play a factor in your chances of winning.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history, which is also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, was a $1.586 billion split between three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.