$238 million Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. — It's especially a Sunday Funday for Tampa Bay's newest multi-millionaire.

Only one person won Saturday night's $238 million Powerball jackpot -- and the winning ticket was sold at a Publix store in Lutz, Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers are 6-14-38-39-65 and Powerball 06. The Power Play is x3.

According to the Florida Lottery, someone bought the ticket at the Publix store located at 16560 N. Nebraska Ave. in Lutz. Although the jackpot size is $238 million, the cash option payout drops to a cool $160 million.

The next jackpot prize falls to $20 million for the Wednesday, March 31, drawing.