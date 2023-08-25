Sarasota County man turns $50 into $1M with lucky scratch-off ticket

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man living in North Port was able to turn $50 into a whopping $1 million after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

A news release from the Florida Lottery explains William Keller claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game.

He took a trip to the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office – choosing to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Keller bought the scratch-off ticket from San Pedro Shell, located at 14290 South Tamiami Trail in North Port. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a scratch-off game in Florida, lottery leaders explain in the release.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.