Sarasota County man wins $1 million from Mega Millions drawing

David Dowell bought the winning ticket from the Publix on South Sumter Boulevard in North Port.
Credit: Florida Lottery
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Sarasota County man is $1 million richer after a lucky run to the grocery store last year.

The Florida Lottery said 66-year-old David Dowell claimed the prize from the Nov. 1, 2022, Mega Millions drawing. He was just one number away from the massive $87 million jackpot — matching all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers were 5-9-15-16-17 and Mega Ball 25.

Dowell bought the winning ticket from Publix on South Sumter Boulevard in North Port. The store will receive a $1,00 bonus.

