Sarasota County man wins $1 million from Mega Millions drawing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Sarasota County man is $1 million richer after a lucky run to the grocery store last year.
The Florida Lottery said 66-year-old David Dowell claimed the prize from the Nov. 1, 2022, Mega Millions drawing. He was just one number away from the massive $87 million jackpot — matching all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball number.
The winning numbers were 5-9-15-16-17 and Mega Ball 25.
Dowell bought the winning ticket from Publix on South Sumter Boulevard in North Port. The store will receive a $1,00 bonus.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are slim, but there are some lucky stores in Florida that have sold multiple winning tickets over the years.
Some of the luckiest spots in the Tampa Bay area are:
- Winn Dixie on Commercial Way in Spring Hill (5 winners)
- St. Thomas Food Mart on 49th Street North in St. Pete (5 winners)
- Publix on Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills (5 winners)
- Publix on S Belcher Road in Clearwater (5 winners)
- Publix on Collier Parkway in Land O' Lakes (5 winners)