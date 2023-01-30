x
Sarasota man wins $1M from gas station scratch-off

Michael Gasek chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Credit: Florida Lottery
500X The Cash scratch-off from the Florida Lottery

SARASOTA, Fla. — One Sarasota man made a lucky stop at a local gas station and walked out almost a millionaire. 

Michael Gasek, 55, won the $1 million prize on the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Gasek bought the ticket from Fruitville Texaco on East Road in Sarasota. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off. 

500X THE CASH is a $50 game from the Florida Lottery with a top prize of $25 million — the biggest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

The odds are winning are 1-in-4.50 making it the game with the best odds to become a millionaire. 

Scratch-off games made up about 77% of all Florida Lottery ticket sales in the last fiscal year. Since scratch-off games were introduced in the state, they've generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

