Sarasota woman wins $2 million Florida Lottery prize

The 54-year-old bought her ticket at a Publix store.
Credit: Getty Images, Florida Lottery

SARASOTA, Fla. — Dana Spencer is having a pretty good week, and it's only Monday.

The 54-year-old Sarasota woman is one of Florida's newest millionaires, the Florida Lottery says, having recently won a $2 million prize from the $10 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

While she could have opted for consecutive payouts, Spencer claimed a one-time, lump sum of $1,760,000, the Florida Lottery said.

She bought the winning ticket from the Publix store located at 5804 Bee Ridge Road. It'll receive $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

