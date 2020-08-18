St. Petersburg man wins $2M top prize from scratch-off ticket

He bought the winning ticket at a Winn Dixie located on 62nd Avenue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is close to $2 million richer thanks to a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Luka Vidakovic, 28 of St. Petersburg, claimed the $2 million top prize from the CASHWORD scratch-off game. He chose to get his winnings as a one-time lumps sum payment of $1,475,000.

Vidakovic bought the winning ticket from the Winn Dixie located at 1049 62nd Ave. The store will get a $4,00 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

During COVID-19, Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices are closed until further notice. If you have a winning ticket, you can drop them off securely at a drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or your nearest district office.

All claim deadlines have been extended, Florida Lottery says. For more information click here.

