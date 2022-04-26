St. Pete man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is now $1 million richer after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 52-year-old Gary Franklin from St. Petersburg claimed the $1 million top prize from the new "500x the Cash" scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Franklin purchased the winning ticket from a B & N Food Mart in St. Petersburg, according to the lottery. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.