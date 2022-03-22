Tampa man wins $5 million on scratch-off he bought at Publix

Stevyn Bartlette chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One Tampa man is celebrating becoming a multi-millionaire overnight.

Stevyn Bartlette, 45, won the $5 million top prize on a $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

Bartlette bought the lucky ticket from the Publix store on 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

According to the Florida Lottery, the Gold Rush Limited game features only 32 top prizes of $5 million. A Lakland man won also won the $5 million top prize just last week.

The tickets include 100 prizes of $1 million and more than 33,000 prizes between $1,000 and $100,000.