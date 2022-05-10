Tampa man wins $1 million in Florida scratch-off lottery

The 25-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

TAMPA, Fla — It's not every day a young 20-something becomes a millionaire overnight, but one Tampa man did it.

Joel Duran, 25, claimed a $1 million top prize from playing the "50X The Cash" scratch-off Florida Lottery game. He bought the winning ticket for $5 at Radiant Food Shop on West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, the Florida Lottery said in a press release.

Duran chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off game.

The "50X The Cash" game is fairly new, having just launched in January 2022. It features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.