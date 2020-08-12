Tampa woman $1 million richer after winning scratch-off game

The 20-year-old opted to receive $40,000 a year for the next 25 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday season likely just got a little merrier for a Tampa woman whose lottery ticket was worth $1 million.

Talisha Candelaria, 20, claimed the top prize of the Florida Lottery's Bonus Triple Match. She opted to receive the winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for the next 25 years, according to a news release.

Candelaria bought the winning ticket at the Walmart Market Liquor Box at 8885 North Florida Avenue. The Florida Lottery says the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Lottery offices are open by appointment only for prizes of $600 or more.

Visit its website to learn how to claim a prize.

