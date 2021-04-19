Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off game

It's a Tampa's woman lucky day.
Shirley Mapp, 49, recently claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $5,000,000 "Gold Rush Classic" scratch-off game. Mapp chose to collect her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.
She purchased her ticket from David and Hana Community Market, located at 3320 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The business will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The scratch-off game was launched in October 2018 and costs $20 a ticket.
