TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — It wasn't before long a Tampa Bay woman's $20 turned into a cool $1 million.

Amy Herrmann, a 49-year-old from Tarpon Springs, is the latest to claim the big prize from the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the lottery announced Tuesday.

She opted to receive her winnings as a single lump-sum payment of $795,000.