Florida man wins $5M with lucky scratch-off ticket

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Volusia County man is now a bit richer after purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket, a news release from the Florida Lottery explains.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 61-year-old Victor Robbins of Port Orange claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game. He took a trip to the Lottery's Headquarters in Tallahassee to receive his winnings.

He took home his lottery money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Robbins bought the winning scratch-off ticket from Walmart Market, located at 3811 Clyde Morris Boulevard. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million!" lottery leaders explain in the release.