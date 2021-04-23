x
Early birthday gift: Florida woman wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket

The Wakulla County woman says she jumped up and screamed when she found out she was going to be a half-million dollars richer.
Cothee Tomaini and her fiancé pose with an oversized check after claiming a $500,000 top prize from the new MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman living near Tallahassee got an early birthday present.

Cothee Tomaini, of Crawfordville, claimed a $500,000 prize off the new $5 MONEY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game. And, she did it just four days before turning 49.

The Florida Lottery says Tomaini bought the winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie near her home.

“I couldn't believe it - so I scanned my ticket on the Florida Lottery mobile app to double check that I was in fact a winner! I’m so excited to use this money for my honeymoon next year!" she told the Florida Lottery.

Her fiancé accompanied her to claim the oversized check from Florida Lottery Headquarters.

Scratch-off tickets make up about 75 percent of the state lottery's sales and generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund last fiscal year.

