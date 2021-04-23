Early birthday gift: Florida woman wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman living near Tallahassee got an early birthday present.
Cothee Tomaini, of Crawfordville, claimed a $500,000 prize off the new $5 MONEY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game. And, she did it just four days before turning 49.
The Florida Lottery says Tomaini bought the winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie near her home.
“I couldn't believe it - so I scanned my ticket on the Florida Lottery mobile app to double check that I was in fact a winner! I’m so excited to use this money for my honeymoon next year!" she told the Florida Lottery.
Her fiancé accompanied her to claim the oversized check from Florida Lottery Headquarters.
Scratch-off tickets make up about 75 percent of the state lottery's sales and generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund last fiscal year.
