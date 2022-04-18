Winter Haven man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is now $1 million richer after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
According to the Florida Lottery, 48-year-old Tommy Wilkinson from Winter Haven claimed the $1 million top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
After claiming the prize in Tallahassee, Wilkinson told lottery officials that "the first person I called was my wife."
"As soon as she picked up I told her she was finally going to get her dream house."
Wilkinson purchased the winning ticket from a Grab-N-Go in Winter Haven, according to the lottery. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
The $30 Fastest Road game launched in February 2020, the Florida Lottery says. The game features 155 top prizes of $1 million and more than $948 million in cash prizes.