Winter Haven man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

Lottery officials say the man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is now $1 million richer after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 48-year-old Tommy Wilkinson from Winter Haven claimed the $1 million top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

After claiming the prize in Tallahassee, Wilkinson told lottery officials that "the first person I called was my wife."

"As soon as she picked up I told her she was finally going to get her dream house."

Wilkinson purchased the winning ticket from a Grab-N-Go in Winter Haven, according to the lottery. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.