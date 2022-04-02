Winter Haven woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

She is opting to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Winter Haven woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced 31-year-old Eisnaria Kendrick won the new 500X THE CASH game.

She chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 from the lottery's Orlando district office.

Kendrick bought the lucky ticket from the Chevron on 1st Street North near MLK Boulevard NE in Winter Haven. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the lottery, the 500X THE CASH game features a $25 million top prize, described as the largest scratch-off prize ever offered in Florida. The lottery says this scratch-off game offers its best odds of becoming an instant millionaire.

"Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21," The Florida Lottery wrote in a news release.