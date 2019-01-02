ST. JOHN'S, NL — A Canadian woman is accused of purchasing a winning lottery ticket with a stolen credit card, several media outlets report.

The woman was arrested when she tried to claim the winnings at Atlantic Lottery’s office in St. John’s, the CBC reported.

The Canadian Press reports police in St. John’s say they were looking into a report of a stolen wallet with credit cards, which we were being used in Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador. Police said the card was used to buy a lottery ticket that won “a large amount of money.”

Authorities have not said how much money was won, but the woman did not get to receive the money.

The CBC reports it’s not clear what will happen with the lottery prize.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.