Tampa woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

The winning ticket was purchased at Cravings Marketplace on Four Oaks Road in Tampa.

TAMPA, Florida — A Tampa woman is going to need a bigger wallet after she claimed the $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Connie Shover, 64, won the $1 million prize playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery explained in a news release. She chose to collect her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cravings Marketplace on Four Oaks Road in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the money-making scratch-off.