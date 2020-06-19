Officer in Breonna Taylor case is being fired, Louisville mayor announces

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is being terminated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, is being fired.

"Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro police officer Brett Hankson," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Fischer said neither he nor Schroeder can discuss the announcement any further due to a state law on complaints against police officers.

WHAS11 will update this with more information when it is provided.

