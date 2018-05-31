TAMPA, Fla. - Chick-fil-A Minis will soon be available for lunch and dinner.

Starting June 4, the restaurant chain's stores in Tampa, Little Rock, Ark., and Indianapolis will have the breakfast favorites available throughout the day.

As with most good things, they're doing this for a limited time.

“Feedback from customers in these test markets will help determine if they are added to the menu nationwide,” said Amanda Norris, the chain's senior director of menu development.

