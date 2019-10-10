NEW ORLEANS — The principal of Lusher High School turned down a free lunch offered to the school's teachers by Chick-Fil-A "out of respect to our LGBTQ staff."

According to a statement from Dr. Steven Corbett, principal of Lusher High School, Chick-Fil-A's values don't align with the school's.

"Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to 'Be Kind' and we live this motto every day," Corbett said. "Chick-Fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community.”

RELATED: Dean resigns over school not allowing Chick-fil-A

The free lunch would have been provided by the College Football Foundation on Friday, Oct. 11.

Chick-fil-A has donated millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage. In 2012, the company's chief operating officer criticized same-sex marriage, prompting some politicians to block the chain from expanding in certain areas.

We have reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment and have not heard back yet.