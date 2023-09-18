'Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality.'

WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Police Department is asking for prayers after one of its officers suffered a stroke recently.

Last week, a 27-year-old officer named Maddie suffered a stroke just two days before she was set to get married.

"Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality," the Willowick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength, and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery."

We join the Willowick community in wishing Officer Maddie a speedy recovery!

