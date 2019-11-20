ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams wants to bring Major League Baseball to central Florida.

Williams made the announcement Wednesday morning in Orlando.

“There’s hockey right down the road in Tampa. And they’re fine. They can have hockey," said Williams referring to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Williams said a name for the potential team is Orlando Dreamers.

When asked by a reporter if he had it in him to do this 33 years after founding the Magi he said, “I’m 79. I’ll be 80 in May. I do have the energy to do this”

