TAMPA, Fla. — For many students in the Bay Area, learning is going to be a whole new ball game.

Kids and teens who are used to the the hustle and bustle of the classroom are now going to be confined to the computer, but one expert says that's not all bad.

Parents and teachers can use this as an opportunity to show kids how to work more independently and learn how to manage their time, which can be a tough lesson at any age.

RELATED: This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida

There are a couple simple rules to set your child up for success.

Mickey Revenaugh is the Vice President of Pearson and co-founder of Connections Academy, one of the country's first and leading full-time online school programs.

"So the first thing you'll want to do is set up a dedicated learning space for each of your kids and for yourselves as parents."

A small table or desk in the corner of any room works as long as there's space for the student to keep their materials together and be free from distraction.

Then set up a schedule, especially if you have to share a computer.

Revenaugh says this is important.

"Get them started at the beginning of the day before you set in to work. Then have them work in 30-50 minute blocks so that no one is sitting in front of the computer all day long without a break," he said.

RELATED: 6 Florida college students test positive for coronavirus

Overall this can be a positive experience for families as long as they come up with a plan that works for everyone.

"You'll find that learning can be really engaging and kids are likely to spend just as much time on their academic subjects if it's delivered to them in a medium that they're already natural with which frankly, is technology," Revenaugh said.

If you're family doesn't have a computer or online access, be sure to check with your school district.

Many districts have been reaching out to families to find out who needs what and will be distributing what they can as soon as possible.

Find more information at Pearson and Connections Academy.

RELATED: Florida National Guard helps support state's response to COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter