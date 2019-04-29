DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of being married to four women has pleaded guilty to bigamy in New Hampshire but will avoid jail time if he behaves for the next five years.

Authorities allege that 43-year-old Michael Middleton married women in Georgia, Alabama and New Hampshire between 2006 and 2013. That led to the bigamy charge in New Hampshire, but court documents say he also married a fourth woman in Kentucky in 2016.

In court Monday a prosecutor read a statement from the New Hampshire victim, Alicia Grant, who said she thought she was gaining a life partner but ended up with six years of pain and misery. Middleton didn't speak at the hearing but said after he felt compassion and understanding for her.

He was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.