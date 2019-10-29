CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police arrested a man after they say he attacked a police officer.

On Saturday, police got a call of a suspicious person on Island Estates.

Robert Phillips was walking along a sea wall behind some condominiums and tampering with multiple items on private property.

When he was approached by an officer, police said he resisted arrest and reached for the officer's gun as the two tumbled to the ground.

Phillips punched the officer in the face multiple times as the officer maintained control of his weapon, police said.

The officer was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was treated and released.

After Phillips was taken to the police station, officers say he caused hundreds of dollars of damage to an interview room.

He eventually was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on multiple charges.

